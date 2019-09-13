Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Beverley BELL

Add a Memory
Lorraine Beverley BELL Notice
BELL, Lorraine Beverley. Passed away on September 12, 2019 aged 77 years. Adored wife of Peter for 57 years. Cherished Mum of Hayley, Tracy (Pete) and Shara, Nathan and Vanessa. Loved grandma of Mitchell, Reihana, Mia, Leyna, and Olivia. Special grandma of Levi, and Isaiah. Loved by Ben, Ava, and Caleb. Thanks to the kind staff and carers at Jane Winstone Care Centre. Thanks also to Maxine and Peter, and the home care of Te Oranganui. "Bye for now." Lorraine's service will be in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Cemetery. All messages to Peter C/- Jane Winstone Care Centre.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.