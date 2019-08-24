|
|
WILLS, Lorraine Frances. Peacefully in Hastings on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 aged 76 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jefferey and Paige, Robyn and Stuart Ching, and Teresa. Treasured Nanny Lorraine of all her grandchildren. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. All messages C/- The Wills Family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lorraine's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019