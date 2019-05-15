Home

GOODWIN, Lorraine (Laurie). On May 11, 2019 peacefully at Broadview Rest Home. Loved best mate of the late Mervyn. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Richard and Jan, Vicky and Miles Worsley, Dawn and Donald McKinnon, Rosie and Derek Gedye, and Scott and Cherie. Much loved Nan of Jacob; Katherine, Anna, Michael; Cameron, Emily-Jane; Peta, Kadee, Reuben; and Jess and their families. A dearly loved other mother to many and a treasured aunty. Special thanks to the staff of Broadview Hospital and Rest Home for their loving care of our Mum. Laurie is resting at 217 Waireka Road until her Funeral Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Laurie's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Wanganui on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 15, 2019
