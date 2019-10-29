|
TUME, Lucy Nairn. (nee Arthur) Peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home on October 27, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Richard Tume. Dearly loved Mum of Warren Whisker. Loved sister and sister in law of Noel and Patricia Arthur. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army Cherish A Child Project would be appreciated and can be left in the Citadel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lucy's life in the Salvation Army Citadel, 4 Indus Street, Wanganui on Friday November 1, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019