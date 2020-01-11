|
|
|
June Lydia King (nee Deacon) Denis and Dinah together with their families, wish to express their appreciation for your kindness, support and messages of sympathy after the sad loss of their much loved Mother, Mother in law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Special thanks to the staff of Kowhainui Rest Home for their wonderful care and friendship of June during her time with you. "Loved always, never to be forgotten" Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020