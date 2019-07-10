|
HARDWIDGE, Lynette Joy. Suddenly in Taihape on Monday 8th July 2019. Aged 53 Years. Devoted mother and best friend of Tenielle. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late George, and Joyce. Big sis of Jude and Thomas, and Lesley and Kerry. Loving Aunty to D.J. and Manu and special Aunty Macca to Peyton, and Jayden. "Now at peace with the Boss" Family wish to express their sincere thanks to Ju, and Janell, and the staff of St John Ambulance for all their efforts. In accordance with Lynette's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Lynette will be held in the Taihape Cemetery on Friday 12th July 2019 at 11am. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 10, 2019