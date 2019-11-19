Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Orini Community Church
1191 Orini Road
Lynley Christina (Lyn) BRYANT Notice
BRYANT, Lynley Christina (Lyn) nee Rhodes. Of "Oneida" Fordell and Morrinsville. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Randell for 55 years. Only daughter of the late Olive and Gordon Rhodes (Brunswick). Sister and Sister-in-Law of Brian and the late Robyn, Bruce and the late Diane, John and Anne (Te Awamutu). Mother of Paul and Kirsten Bryant (Oneida), Melissa and Simon Juby (Taupiri), Kartina and Brian Pepper (Gisborne). A celebration of Lyn's life will be held at the Orini Community Church, 1191 Orini Road, Thursday 21st November at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
