Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Our Lady's Home of Compassion Chapel
2 Rhine Street
Lysbeth QSM NOBLE

Lysbeth QSM NOBLE Notice
NOBLE, Lysbeth QSM. Former Deputy Mayor of Whanganui and National President of Age Concern. On 25 November 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. A Memorial Celebration for Lysbeth will be held in Our Lady's Home of Compassion Chapel, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be made on line in memory of Lysbeth https:/ /marypotter.org.nz/ support-us/ donations/ or can be left at the memorial celebration. All messages to the "Noble Family" C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate .co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
