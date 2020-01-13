Home

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mabel Jean nee Gannon (Jean) PARKIN

Mabel Jean nee Gannon (Jean) PARKIN Notice
PARKIN, Mabel Jean (Jean) nee Gannon. Passed away at home on 10 January 2020 surrounded by her loving family, aged 87 years. Cherished wife and best friend of Gil for 66 years. Adored Mum of Kerry and Sue, the late Karyn, and Janine and Mark. Loved and loving Nana to Carla and Craig, Mark and Bonnie, and Lukah and Matt. Special Nan to Cooper and Tommy. Friends are invited to a service celebrating Jean's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
