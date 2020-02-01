Home

Mabel Jean (Jean) PARKIN

Mabel Jean (Jean) PARKIN Notice
PARKIN Mabel Jean (Jean) Gil and the family wish to warmly thank all those who supported and strengthened us during the sad loss of a very special lady - our lovely Jean. Thank you to our family, friends and neighbours for your visits, baking, calls, flowers, and cards. Thank you to all those who attended the Service and helped us celebrate the life of One so especially dear to us. Your practical kindness and gentle sympathy is remembered with deep affection and lasting gratitude. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as our sincere and personal acknowledgement of your loving care.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
