Notice ALBERTKIU MAKOARE Michael John 22/11/18 - 13/06/19 On behalf of my daughter, AnaDion and I we would like to thank everyone who helped, donated and supported our families to come together and grieve through the loss of our son/moko in the most loving and comfortable way. Especially to our KIU whanau who hosted us through this grieving process with so much mana and strength, straight after the loss of our dad, koro, uncle, brother Dion Kiu. Unconditional love and respect to you my whanau. Also to Atihau, Living and Hope Church, Marton, KIU Whanau Trust, Lamont Kiu and whanau (uncle) Emmah, (aunty/ cousin), Makoare family and Mel from Dempsey and Forrest for all the generosity, love and support you all gave to make this sad time so beautiful and memorable for our moko and son. We are so grateful and thank you all. FOREVER AND ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS MOKO Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2019