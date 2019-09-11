|
CRAIG, Malcolm Clarence John. Unexpectedly in Wanganui, on Monday, 9th September 2019. Rest In Peace. Dearly loved husband of Luitgard, and his family Juliet, Adam and Pascale, Christophe, Annabel and family, Emily, Marcel, Alicia, Devon, Paloma, and Calvin. Loved brother of Inger, Anthea, Fiona, Giles, and Paul. A funeral service for Malcolm will be held at St Marys Catholic Church, 1 Campbell Street, on Saturday, 14th of September, at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019