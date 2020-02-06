Home

More Obituaries for Mandy SCHIPPER
Mandy SCHIPPER

Mandy SCHIPPER Notice
SCHIPPER, Mandy. At home on Monday 3rd February 2020 aged 32 years. Dearly loved precious daughter of Jenny and John. Much loved sister of Paul and Ngawini. And all her extended family. Mandy will be resting at the family home. All messages to Schipper family, C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Mandy in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui on Friday 7th February 2020 at 1.00pm to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
