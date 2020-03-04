|
|
GILCHRIST, Margaret Anne (nee Donovan). Died 2nd March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness in her 78th year. Always loving and much loved wife and best mate of Colin. Very much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of John and Patty, the late Dale, Aaron and Sally, Wendy and Dan, and Vivienne. Loving Gran of Scott, Casey, Samantha, Rogan, AJ, Charlie, Tash, Emily, Charlotte and Oliva. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the St John's Hall, Coopers Beach on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1:30pm, followed by internment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020