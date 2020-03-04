Home

POWERED BY

Margaret Anne (Donovan) GILCHRIST

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (Donovan) GILCHRIST Notice
GILCHRIST, Margaret Anne (nee Donovan). Died 2nd March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness in her 78th year. Always loving and much loved wife and best mate of Colin. Very much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of John and Patty, the late Dale, Aaron and Sally, Wendy and Dan, and Vivienne. Loving Gran of Scott, Casey, Samantha, Rogan, AJ, Charlie, Tash, Emily, Charlotte and Oliva. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the St John's Hall, Coopers Beach on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1:30pm, followed by internment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -