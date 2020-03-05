|
McCULLOCH, Margaret Evelyn. Formerly of Wairoa. On March 2, 2020 suddenly but peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Dave. Much loved Mum and Mother in law of Diane and Rupert Haynes, Bruce and Pat, Malcolm and Carol, and Philip and Raewyn. A loved Nana and Great Nana. Special friend of Glenda. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Westmere Presbyterian Church, Great North Road, Wanganui on Monday March 9, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by private cremation. Margaret will be interred with Dave in Wairoa Cemetery, Fraser Road, Wairoa on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020