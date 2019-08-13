Home

BLACKLER, Margaret Gwen Ann. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Arohanui Hospice on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Stephen, Cheryl and Steve Hainsworth, Tracy and Mark Walklin, and Donna Phillips. Loved Nan and Nana to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Messages to the Blackler family c/- 36 Ross Street, Marton. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
