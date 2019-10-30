|
HARRIS, Margaret Helen. (nee Smith) October 27 2019 peacefully at Masterton, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Much loved mother of Jo Bosson (Papamoa), James (deceased), and Stuart (Gisborne). Loved Grandma of Bryce and Jo, and Great Grandma of George and Alice. Dearly loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews. A Service to give thanks for Margaret's life will be held at St Matthews Church, Church St, Masterton on Monday 4th November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery Returned Services Section. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019