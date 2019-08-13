|
BROWN, Margaret Irene. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 11th August 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 93 years. Loved Wife of the late Bevan. Loved Mum of Laurelle, and Tracy and Nana of Chris, Nanette, Zoe, Gabrielle, and Justin. Great Grandmother of Ikraam, Anwar, and Yasin. In lieu of flowers donations to Foot & Mouth Artists would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Margaret's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 16th August 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019