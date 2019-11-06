Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ALLARDYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Isabel ALLARDYCE

Add a Memory
Margaret Isabel ALLARDYCE Notice
ALLARDYCE, Margaret Isabel. On November 2, 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Stephen Hope, David and Susan, Andrew (deceased) and Melissa, and John and Kim. Much loved Nanna Bear of Will, Neve; Max, Harry; Kaleb and Shelby, Arnie, Ally, and Charlotte. A loved daughter of the late Eileen and Egbert Feist. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kate and Ian Williams, Graham and Kathleen Feist, and Bryan and Rochelle Feist. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday November 8, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -