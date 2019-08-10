|
|
HIRD, Margaret Jean (n?e Metherell). On 5 August 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Rest Home surrounded by family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Royce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Ron Goudswaard; Susan and Mike Steer; Patricia Hird and David Stapleton; Jennifer and Antonie Eggink; Grant and Sarah Hird. Loved and respected Gran of Rose, Jeannie and William. Messages to the Hird family c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals .co.nz A funeral for Margaret will be held at St Ninians Presbyterian Church, Blenheim on Saturday 17 August at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019