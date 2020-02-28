Home

Margaret Josephine (Marg) WOLLER

Margaret Josephine (Marg) WOLLER Notice
WOLLER, Margaret Josephine (Marg). On February 27, 2020 peacefully at New Vista Rest Home with her loving family at her side, in her 86th year. A dearly loved Mother, Nana and Great Nana. Special thanks to the staff of New Vista Rest Home for their care and kindness shown to Margaret. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marg's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday March 2, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
