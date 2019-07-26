Home

Margaret Mary PENWARDEN

Margaret Mary PENWARDEN Notice
PENWARDEN, Margaret Mary. On July 25, 2019 peacefully at St John's Hill Healthcare, aged 94. Finally reunited with her beloved Bob after 11 years apart. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Louise and the late Ivan Cook, Jill and Ian Luoni, Tony and Loie, Sally Quinn and Grant Ryder, Rosemary Penwarden and Derek Onley, Dianne Penwarden and Dean Lee, Phillip Penwarden and Mostafa Moaiyad, and Jocelyn Strutt. Loving Granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of St John's Hill Healthcare for their loving care of our Mum for the past 5 years. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui at 11.00am on Tuesday July 30, 2019 to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 26, 2019
