|
|
MILES, Margaret Olive (nee Hyland of Mangawhero) (formerly Ayling, formerly Sorensen). Margaret's family sadly advise that she passed away peacefully at Trinity Home & Hospital, Hawera, on Tuesday 29th October 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of Leith, the late Harry Ayling, and the late Geoff Sorensen. Very much loved Mum of Shirley and Craig, Pete, Barry and Mary Ann, Rob and Jen, and the late Kenneth. Treasured Granny of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved friend of the Ayling and Sorensen families. Messages may be made c/o Margaret Miles Family, Hardings Funerals PO Box 605, Hawera 4640 or email [email protected] xtra.co.nz. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in memory of Margaret to Trinity Home & Hospital, and these may be left at the service. Family and friends are welcome to join together in a service to celebrate Margaret's life at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Saturday 2nd November 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019