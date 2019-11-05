Home

Margarette BELTON

Margarette BELTON Notice
BELTON, Margarette. Passed away on on Wednesday, 30th October 2019 at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth with all her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Gavin for 63 years. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Linda and Bob; Grahame (deceased); Bruce and Sandy; Karen; Gavin and Rayma. Grandmother of Deidre and Jonathon, Heather and Bevan; Brooke, Adam and Lisa; Joseph, Gavin; Shannelle, Rosie. Great grandmother of Dakota, Jessica and Eva. All messages to the Belton family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, 4352 or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Margarette's wishes a private family service has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
