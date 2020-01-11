Home

KEMP, Marie Celia. 15/12/1917 ~ 02/01/2020 Crossed over with dignity and grace surrounded by family. In her 103rd year. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother of Adrienne, devoted grandmother of Natalie, Angela and Laura, and great- grandmother to Ivy, Imogen, Holly, Eli and Atticus. She will be forever remembered. A private service for Marie has been held. Messages may be sent to A Sisson, 1 Titoki Grove, Featherston 5710. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298 5168
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
