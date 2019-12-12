|
Sharlene Marie Cox (Nee Calkin) Ten years today since we last saw your face and heard your voice. What we would do for 5 minutes of time with you, to see your smile and talk to you like we used to. That 5 minutes would last us a lifetime. You are missed everyday, but the time you were here grows more important and we are grateful for the time we had with you. You are always remembered, sorely missed and always loved. Thank you. All our love, Tony, Liam and Tegan xxx
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019