Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Marie Emily Joyce (Joyce) PEACOCK

Marie Emily Joyce (Joyce) PEACOCK Notice
PEACOCK, Marie Emily Joyce (Joyce). Passed away peacefully at her home in Palmerston North surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 6 February 2020, in her 80th year. Dearly beloved wife of Des for 60 years, treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Christine and Barney and Annette and Greg. A much loved Nana of Vanessa and John, and Adam. Loved great Nana to Addison, and Emilee. Loved sister of June, Barbara, and the late Kevin. "Forever in our hearts" All messages to 27 Benmore Avenue Palmerston North 4412. Friends are invited to a celebration of Joyce's life in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, 24 Kuku Street Taihape on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020
