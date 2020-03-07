Home

Marie HIGGS

HIGGS, Marie. Peacefully passed away at Ashwood Park in Blenheim Thursday 5th March surrounded by family. Loving mother of Ann, Fay, Charmaine, James and their partners. Dearly loved grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of twelve. Sister of Margaret and Jack (dec). Loved by many, missed by all. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 38 York Street, Picton on the 9th March at 2.00pm. Messages to be sent via www. cloudybayfunerals. co.nz or to 10 Heath Street, Anderson's Bay, Dunedin 9013.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
