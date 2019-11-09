Home

Marie Jill (ne? Laing) (Jill) MEULI

Marie Jill (ne? Laing) (Jill) MEULI Notice
MEULI, Marie Jill (Jill) (ne? Laing). On November 6, 2019, peacefully at Park Lane Hospital, Christchurch, after a brief illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, loved and cherished mother and mother- in-law of John and Helen, Michael and Philippa, and Wendy and Simon Courtois; adored granny of Sarah and Bruce Gilmore (Melbourne), Anna and Kevin Towey (Ireland), Tom and Sophie (Gisborne); Ben and Ana (Newcastle), Georgina and Matt Abbott (Auckland), and Emily (Christchurch); great-granny of Henry, Alice; Liam, Aoife, Johnny; Max, and Isabella; much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill (deceased) and Alberta Laing, Ann Norman; Dulcie and the late Sandy Middleton, Desmond Meuli (deceased), and Gordon and Gaye Meuli. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jill Meuli, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service for Jill has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
