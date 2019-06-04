Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie ELGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Kathleen ELGAR

Notice Condolences

Marie Kathleen ELGAR Notice
ELGAR, Marie Kathleen. On 26 May 2019 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, in her 86th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late Walter. Cherished mother and mother in law of John, Mike and Phillipa, David and Dianne, Sandra and Russell Priestley. Beloved grandma of Amy and Chris, Chris, Matt, Ben and Cel, Becky and Dan, Brigette, Andrew, Charlotte and Phil, Maddy, Bella, and much loved Great Grandmother of Audrey. Forever loved and cherished. A Memorial Service will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton, On Saturday, 8 June 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.