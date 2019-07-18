|
|
VELDHOEN, Marinus. VELDHOEN, Frances Mary (nee Quirk). Married for 52 years and now together with God. After their courageous battles, Marinus, aged 77 years, passed away suddenly at Whanganui Hospital 5th July 2019 and Frances, aged 78 years, passed away peacefully at Hospice Whanganui 16th July 2019. Both were surrounded by family. Much loved parents and in-laws of Karen and Graeme, Chris, Janine and Bede. Loving grandparents of Teegan and Lyla, Sophie and Emma. Forever in our hearts. A mass will be celebrated for Marinus and Frances in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the Church Foyer.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2019