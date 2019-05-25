Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Marjorie Blanche Norma CARR

CARR, Marjorie Blanche Norma. Peacefully surrounded by family at Cantabria Rest Home, Rotorua, on Thursday 23rd May 2019. Loved mother of Gregory, Teressa, Terence (dec) and Kyle (dec). Adoring mother in- law of Trevor. Cherished Gran to Nathaniel and Aimee, Anthea, and Tammy. Great Gran to Elijah, Ethan and Ethan. The funeral service for Marjorie will be held at 2pm, Monday 27 May at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 25, 2019
