HILLSDON-MILES, Marree Louise. On 28th November 2019 peacefully at Hospice Whanganui, aged 50 years young. Dearly loved daughter of Rick and the late Judith Hutton. Much loved Mum of Zackary, and Finlay. Wife of the late Brad. Loved sister of Sallay-Anne, Stephanie, the late Lee-Ann, and extended family. Loved Aunty to Mellissa and Russell, Tyler, Joel, Cayden, Paris-Anne, Sarah- Anne, and Great Aunty to Thea. Soulmate of Kane. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Marree's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019