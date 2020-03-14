|
HANLON, Martha. Passed away peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Hanlon. Much loved mother of Gordon and Sue; Terry; Colin and Alexia; Dianne Saunders and Kev; Sandra and Russell Burgess. Loved Granny to Nicola, Daniel, and Zara; Amy, Joel, and Sacha; Alison, Felicity, Joshua, and Michael; Jonathan, Matthew, and Kylee; Jack, Luke, and Cam. Great-grandmother of 15. "Finally off to be with her beloved Alex and David" Martha's funeral service will be held at the Wanganui East Baptist Church, Corner Moana and Nixon Street Wanganui, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at 2:00pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020