Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
91 Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martyn DICKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martyn Maurice DICKIE


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Martyn Maurice DICKIE Notice
DICKIE, Martyn Maurice. 8th October 1943 - 12th January 2020. Peacefully at home in Taupo. Dearly loved husband of Nicki. A wonderful father to Ana and Jamie; Gabrielle and Ed; Tom and Charlotte. Very much adored by his 8 grandchildren, Lily, Ruby, Angus, Tommy, Alexandra, Georgiana, Luella and Charlie. A celebration of Martyn's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Friday 17th January at 2.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -