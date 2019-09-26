|
PIRIKAHU, Mary Neehi. QSM Kua rere atu ai te kurupounamu a Mere Neehi Pirikahu ki roto I nga ringaringa o ona Tipuna. E au ai te moe e te Karanga Te Maha I korowaitia te whanau iti I nga waihotanga a kui ma a, Koro ma. On 24th September 2019, Whanganui surrounded by her whaanau. Waverley resident for 60 years. Aged 80 years 03.10.1938. Beloved and cherished wife of the late Te Ngaruru (Lou) Pirikahu. Forever loved and respected mother and mother- in-law of Nan and Stephen Smith, Rene, Roz and John Jamieson, Veronica and Aropeta Sullivan, Vincent and Leemarie, Diana, Nico and Donna, Cele and Mare Ponga, Mark and Sandrina, Timi and Sharlene, Jaevina and Moringa. Treasured kuia of all her mokopuna, mokomoko and kuikui to Te Kuini Armaleah me Te Kingi Khyrie. The service for Mere will be held at Pakaraka Marae, Main Road Maxwell, on Friday 27th September 2019 at 10am followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery. Hakari back at the marae.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019