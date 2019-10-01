|
AUSTIN, Mary Verna. Peacefully at home on Sunday 29th September 2019, aged 69 years. Loved wife of the late Gary Austin. Loved and respected Mum and Mother-in-law of Dianne and Kevin Dalby, Kevin and Kellie Austin, Shona and Ian Welsh, Tina Austin, and Steven and Katrina Austin. A loved Nana, Great Nana and GG of all her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. Loved by all her brothers and sisters and will be very missed by her faithful companion Shep. Donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Mary's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Mary's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019