Matariri Kurawai (Girlie) RORETANA

Matariri Kurawai (Girlie) RORETANA Notice
RORETANA, Matariri Kurawai (Girlie). Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Sunday 28th July. Daughter of Rosie Reweti Te Whenua (Davis), Whangai of Ani and Tom Roretana. Much loved sister of the late Syd, the late Koro, the late Sam, Winton, and Mina. Beloved partner of Paul Bromley, mother of Craig, Gene, Natalie and Joshua. Cherished Nana, aunty, cousin and friend. Girlie will lie in state at Tiniwaitara Marae, Turakina Beach Road, Turakina. Her service will be at 11am Thursday 1st August, followed by burial at Ratana Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 31, 2019
