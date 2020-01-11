Home

Maureen Joyce (Preece) DOBSON

Maureen Joyce (Preece) DOBSON Notice
DOBSON, Maureen Joyce (nee Preece). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Ronald, and cherished mother of Philip. Many thanks to the staff at Annie Brydon for the special care that they gave Maureen. In keeping with Maureen's wishes, a private service was held on Saturday 4th January 2020, after which she was laid to rest with Ron at the Hawera Cemetery. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
