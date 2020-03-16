|
WARD-ROSS, Maureen May. Passed away peacefully, aged 85 years. Adored mother of Wendy, Debra (deceased), Joy and Jodie. Loved sister of Val and Gail, and families. Loved Grandma, Nan, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great- Grandmother. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, March 17 at 11.00am. Messages to the Ward-Ross Family C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. "In the arms of the angels"
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020