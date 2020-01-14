|
|
HEARFIELD, Maureen Therese. Passed away peacefully at Broadview Lifecare with her loving family on 12 January 2020, Aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late David. Loved and beautiful Mother of Gail and Stuart, Chris and Michele, Kaye and Erick, Paul and Agnes, and Craig and Michelle. Treasured Grandmother and Great Grandmother who will remain in our hearts and be our shining light forever. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Broadview Lifecare for their loving care of Mum and her family. "We love you Mum and Nanna" Friends are invited to attend a service for Maureen in The Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui at 11.00am on Wednesday 15 January 2020, to be followed by interment with David at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020