FIELD, Maurice (Maurie) Norman. Passed peacefully on the 5th September, aged 81 years. Loved Husband of the late Deanna. Loving partner and best friend of Valmae Hulbert for 31 years. Loving Dad of Clayton, Stephen, Lorraine, Helen, Maria and their partners. Loved Grandad and great grandad. Much loved by his extended family and loving Pop. Rest easy my love. Thank you for the wonderful years. Privately cremated according to Maurie's wishes. Messages c/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019
