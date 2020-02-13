Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Aramoho Crematorium Chapel
McNeill Street
Wanganui
Maurice Terence SMITH

Maurice Terence SMITH Notice
SMITH, Maurice Terence. Peacefully and with dignity on February 12, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Miriam. Loved brother-in-law of Norma, Veronica and Melvyn, and Andrea and Paul. A loved and appreciated friend of June Swann, Janet Nooroa, Jenny and Nigel Burkett, and Mervyn and Barbara Thayer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Maurice's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Wanganui on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10.30am
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
