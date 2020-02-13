|
|
SMITH, Maurice Terence. Peacefully and with dignity on February 12, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Miriam. Loved brother-in-law of Norma, Veronica and Melvyn, and Andrea and Paul. A loved and appreciated friend of June Swann, Janet Nooroa, Jenny and Nigel Burkett, and Mervyn and Barbara Thayer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Maurice's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Wanganui on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10.30am
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020