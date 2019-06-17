|
|
ROSS, Maurice William. On 15 June 2019 peacefully in Broadview Rest Home surrounded by his loving family, in his 79th year. He walked the road gracefully to the end. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn for 55 years. Special Dad of Peter, Vicki and Robert, Joanne, and Carl and Char. An adored Grandad and Great Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A very special thank you to the dedicated team at Kowhainui Unit for their love and care shown to Maurice. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Morrie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 17, 2019