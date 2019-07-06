|
ROSS Maurice William Jocelyn and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support by the way of flowers, baking, cards and phone calls during the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandad. Thank you to all those who attended the service in celebration of Maurice's life. We would like to acknowledge Dempsey & Forrest for the beautiful send off they gave Maurice. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement
