Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Maurice William ROSS

Maurice William ROSS Notice
ROSS Maurice William Jocelyn and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support by the way of flowers, baking, cards and phone calls during the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandad. Thank you to all those who attended the service in celebration of Maurice's life. We would like to acknowledge Dempsey & Forrest for the beautiful send off they gave Maurice. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2019
