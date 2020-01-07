Home

BOWIE, Mavis Ellen (Peg). Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 6 January 2020. Aged 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Dr. R.H. Bowie). Much loved mother and mother in law of Alasdair and Ruth (Rudi); Donald and Penny; Hamish and Phadi; the late Fiona and Constantinos. Loved grandmother to Andrew, Michelle, Mpho, Selena, Estella, Tumelo, Ellen, Annelise and Elizabeth Rose. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 112 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Thursday 9 January 2020, at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
