WROE, Mavis Estelle (nee Bourke). Of Marton, formerly of Bulls. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday 25 August 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel (Ringi). Cherished Mum of Karen and Ross Dear, Lyn and Fraser Cockburn, Linda and Gary Hammond, Colin and Kim. Much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Patricia (deceased), Thomas (deceased), Kathleen, and Terry. Messages to the Wroe family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Special thanks to the staff at Edale Masonic Village for their loving care of Mavis. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bulls Women's RSA, 55 High Street, Bulls 4818, would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mavis's life will be held in the Bulls RSA, 55 High Street, Bulls, on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Clifton Cemetery, Bulls.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2019