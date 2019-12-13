|
PARKER, Maxwell Henry Francis (Max). Passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Cranford Hospice, Hawke's Bay. Aged 72 years. Best friend and devoted husband of Denise. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Sharleen and John, Kylie and Steve (deceased), Carl (deceased), and Bradley (deceased). Treasured Grandad of Karl, Matthew, Joshua, and Alex. Loved brother of the late Micheal. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Cranford Hospice. A service for Max will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier on Monday December 16, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Denise Parker C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019