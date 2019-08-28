Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Melissa Nada PARKES

Melissa Nada PARKES Notice
PARKES, Melissa Nada. On 27th August 2019 peacefully in Hospice care, aged 47 years young. Dearly loved partner of Warren. Cherished Mum of Johnathan, and Sian and Michael. Loved Sister and Sister-in- law of Angie and Garth and loved Aunty of Eva and Jack. A loved Niece of Charmaine, Tim, and Rex. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Melissa's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 30th August 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
