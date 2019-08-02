Home

Melvin Claude Alfred (Mel) HARRIS

HARRIS, Melvin Claude Alfred (Mel). Of Levin, formerly of Whangamata and Wanganui. Passed away 30th July 2019, peacefully at Reevedon Home, Levin, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of 65 years of Violet (Vi). Much loved father and father-in- law of Dianne and Jack (dec) Leighton, Richard and Yvonne, Wendy and Bryce Williamson, Debbie and Paul Hartle, and Gaye and Paul Miller. Very much loved grandad to 14 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. Beloved brother of Betty Watson and Rowena Stevenson. Special thanks to the staff of Reevedon Home and Star 4, Horowhenua Health Centre for their dedicated care. A celebration of Mel's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin on Monday 5th August 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
